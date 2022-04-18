﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 39 percent in March from February

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:19:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 27,910 mt, down 39 percent compared to February and decreasing by 20 percent year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In March, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless flat steel and stainless long steel decreased by 25 percent and 12 percent, respectively, both compared to February. In the given month, the country’s imports of stainless cold  rolled steel declined by 49 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in March this year, Russia’s imports of seamless stainless pipes and stainless wire increased by 34 percent and by 15 percent respectively.


Tags: pipe stainless crc stainless  longs tubular flats Russia CIS imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

03 Feb

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021
30 Dec

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct
16 Nov

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept
13 Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1