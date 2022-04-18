Russia’s stainless steel imports down 39 percent in March from February

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:19:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 27,910 mt, down 39 percent compared to February and decreasing by 20 percent year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In March, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless flat steel and stainless long steel decreased by 25 percent and 12 percent, respectively, both compared to February. In the given month, the country’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel declined by 49 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in March this year, Russia’s imports of seamless stainless pipes and stainless wire increased by 34 percent and by 15 percent respectively.