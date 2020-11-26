Russia’s OEMK completes overhaul of pellet plant

Thursday, 26 November 2020 16:27:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest announced that the company’s subsidiary Alexey Ugarov Oskol Metallurgical Plant (OEMK) has completed the overhaul of the pellet plant at the pelletizing unit ahead of schedule. The overhaul was completed in just over 290 hours instead of 324 hours, without compromising quality and in compliance with occupational safety requirements.

Early completion has enabled the production of an additional 16,000 mt of oxidized pellets.

This is the fourth major overhaul at the enterprise carried out as part of the maintenance and repair transformation program to increase the availability of the key technological equipment, as SteelOrbis understands. Previously, the company carried out overhauls at DRI plants No. 1 and No. 3 and at rolling mill 700.