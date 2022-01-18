﻿
Russia’s MMK to replace reheating furnaces at hot rolling mill 2000

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 16:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has stated that it has signed a contract with Italian plantmaker Danieli for construction of four reheating furnaces for its hot rolling mill 2000. The overall contract price exceeds €100 million.

The new reheating furnaces will replace the four existing ones in flat rolling shop No.10. The first furnace will be commissioned in 2023 and the fourth one in 2026. Each reheating furnace will have a capacity of 465 mt per hour.

According to its statement, Danieli will supply key process equipment and provide supervision services for the new reheating furnaces within five years. With the modern technical solutions, the heating quality and reliability of equipment will significantly increase, fuel consumption will be reduced, while material yield will improve.


Tags: Russia  MMK  CIS


