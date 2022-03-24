Russia’s Gazprom Neft to produce graphite electrodes in Omsk region to ensure import independence

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:27:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based oil producer Gazprom Neft has announced that its subsidiary Gazpromneft-Grafitek will construct a graphite electrode plant in the Omsk region.

The new plant’s designed annual graphite electrode capacity will be over 45,000 mt. According to the statement, as graphite electrodes are a key element for the production of high-grade electric steel, the company will ensure the import independence of Russian metallurgy in the production of electric steel in the medium term.

Petroleum coke, the production of which will begin at the company’s Omsk refinery, will be used as raw material in the production of electrodes. The use of modern electrodes will ensure halving the carbon footprint in steel production.