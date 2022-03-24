﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Gazprom Neft to produce graphite electrodes in Omsk region to ensure import independence

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:27:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based oil producer Gazprom Neft has announced that its subsidiary Gazpromneft-Grafitek will construct a graphite electrode plant in the Omsk region.

The new plant’s designed annual graphite electrode capacity will be over 45,000 mt. According to the statement, as graphite electrodes are a key element for the production of high-grade electric steel, the company will ensure the import independence of Russian metallurgy in the production of electric steel in the medium term.

Petroleum coke, the production of which will begin at the company’s Omsk refinery, will be used as raw material in the production of electrodes. The use of modern electrodes will ensure halving the carbon footprint in steel production.


Tags: Russia  CIS  production 

Similar articles

17 Mar

MMK to raise output and cut gas usage with new sintering machines
09 Mar

Only 55% of Russia’s car production capacities currently operating
03 Mar

Toyota halts activities in Ukraine and Russia due to invasion
02 Mar

MMK’s steel sales to rise in Q1 amid higher steel output at Turkish asset
01 Mar

Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant
01 Mar

Mechel’s output and sales down in 2021
27 Jan

Russia’s Metalloinvest sees slight rise in iron ore output in 2021
18 Nov

Mechel’s output and sales down in Jan-Sept
01 Nov

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.1 percent in Jan-Sept
28 Oct

Russia’s Severstal starts hot testing of new coke oven battery