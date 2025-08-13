Severstal to generate its own electricity with equipment modernization

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization of turbine unit No. 2 at the combined heat and power plant of the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), one of its key assets. The upgrade will raise the unit’s average capacity from 100 MW to 110 MW, boosting the plant’s self-sufficiency in electricity generation and cutting reliance on external suppliers.

The project, valued at over RUB 800 million ($10.03 million), will add more than 90,000 MWh of electricity annually for production needs. According to Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets division, the modernization supports the company’s strategic goal of meeting 95 percent of CherMK’s power needs through in-house generation.

Technical upgrades and efficiency gains

The modernization included replacing the PT-80 steam turbine, a key component in boosting output. Key upgrades included replacement of low-pressure flow components; transition of the network water heating boiler to an additional condensing unit; increased steam consumption from 220 to 280 tons per hour; and enhanced generation in condensation mode, lowering heating costs.