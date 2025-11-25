 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal starts construction of new waste-heat thermal power plant

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 15:36:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has begun building a waste-heat thermal power plant (UTPP) at the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), its flagship production site. The project is designed to expand the company’s own power-generation capacity by converting blast-furnace gas into electricity, while also achieving significant reductions in emissions.

According to the company, the project forms a core part of Severstal’s energy-efficiency and decarbonization strategy.

The power plant valued at over RUB 10 billion ($126.42 million) will:

  • increase Severstal’s own electricity generation by using waste industrial gases,
  • reduce reliance on purchased natural gas,
  • lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 420,000 mt of carbon annually,
  • enable CherMK to meet up to 95 percent of its electricity demand from internal generation.

The company emphasized that the project supports the company’s target of a 10 percent carbon reduction by 2030 compared with 2020 levels.

Technical scope of new facility

The UTPP will include a water-treatment system, a steam-boiler unit, a condensing turbine, a closed-cycle water-cooling system with a fan tower, a 220 kV electrical-grid connection, and auxiliary infrastructure.

This configuration will allow CherMK to utilize around 2.7 billion m³ of blast-furnace gas per year, generating about 1.2 billion kWh of electricity from recycled resources.

Supporting future production at CherMK

The new plant will also supply power to upcoming facilities at Cherepovets, including the iron ore pellet production complex, enhancing Severstal’s ability to expand production using low-emission electricity.

Construction, commissioning and equipment testing are scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.


Tags: Russia CIS Production Investments Severstal 

Similar articles

Severstal to generate its own electricity with equipment modernization

13 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal begins construction of pellet complex at Cherepovets

14 Mar | Steel News

Severstal to build new iron ore pellet complex

20 Oct | Steel News

Severstal to establish JV to produce steel towers for wind power plants

13 Sep | Steel News

Paul Wurth inks contract with Severstal for new coke-making complex

30 Jul | Steel News

Primetals to modernize Severstal’s hot strip mill 2000 at Cherepovets mill

22 May | Steel News

Danieli to supply new continuous pickling line for Severstal

23 Mar | Steel News

Severstal inks contracts with plantmakers to build new BF at Cherepovets

01 Mar | Steel News

Severstal completes reconstruction of BF No. 5 at Cherepovets mill

21 Dec | Steel News

Severstal uses new type of raw material

25 Dec | Steel News