Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure to European customers

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:26:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom has stated in a letter that it would not be able to fulfill its natural gas supply obligations to its European customers amid extraordinary circumstances, retroactively declaring force majeure on supplies from June 14, according to a report by Reuters. The declaration of the force majeure means that Gazprom should not be held responsible if it cannot supply natural gas, SteelOrbis understands.

Natural gas supply from Russia to Germany was already reduced due to the undergoing maintenance work at the pipeline Nord Stream 1 that started in mid-July. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed on Thursday this week. However, the European concerns regarding the possibility of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline not being recommissioned following the maintenance have occurred.

There is already a global energy crisis amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, and this force majeure is considered as retaliation for the Western sanctions imposed against Russia, SteelOrbis understands. The dispute between Europe and Russia may surge depending on whether this force majeure is technical or political.

In addition, Gazprom has signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). Accordingly, Gazprom will give support to NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars gas fields and six oil fields, while it will be involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas projects and construction of gas export pipelines.


