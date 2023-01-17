﻿
Rio Tinto’s iron ore output rises slightly in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 15:16:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022.

In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by six percent both year on year and quarter on quarter to 89.5 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 87.3 million mt, increasing by four percent from the same quarter of the previous year, and increasing by five percent compared to the third quarter. 

In 2022, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations rose by one year on year to 324.1 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 321.6 million mt, remaining stable compared to the previous year. 

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2023 is at 320-335 million mt subject to weather and market conditions. 

Meanwhile, the company expects the Gudai-Darri line to reach its full capacity during 2023 following an unplanned rail outage.


