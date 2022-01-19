Rio Tinto’s iron ore output down slightly in 2021 amid project completion delays, rainfall

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 11:11:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, the world’s second biggest iron ore producer, has announced that in the fourth quarter of last year iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by one percent quarter on quarter and decreased by two percent year on year to 84.1 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 84.1 million mt, falling by five percent from the same quarter of the previous year and up by one percent compared to the third quarter.

In the full year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations fell by four percent year on year to 319.7 million mt, due to above average rainfall in the first half of the year and project completion delays. The company’s iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 321.6 million mt, falling by three percent compared to the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2022 stands at 320-335 million mt.