Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 12:23:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, the world’s second biggest iron ore producer, has announced that in the second quarter of the current year iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia decreased by nine percent year on year to 75.9 million mt, due to above-average rainfall in the West Pilbara region. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 76.3 million mt, rising by 12 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

According to Rio Tinto, ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and a tight labor market have further impacted the company’s ability to access experienced contractors.

In the first half of the year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations fell by five percent year on year to 152.3 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 154.1 million mt, falling by three percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at 325-340 million mt, compared to the previous guidance.

“The global economy, in particular China, recovered strongly and we are intensely focused on servicing our customers with as much product as we can. However, we faced some challenges in the first half notably at our Pilbara operations, which were impacted by replacement mine tie-ins and materially higher rainfall,” Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto’s chief executive, said.