Rio Tinto may be fined for destruction of sacred sites in Australia

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:37:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto may have to pay compensation or a fine for destroying Aboriginal sacred sites for an iron ore mine, when an Australian parliament will release an interim report about the destruction on Wednesday, December 9, according to Reuters.

An award of compensation could delay the company’s industry mine expansion plans in the coming years, creating an impact on global supply and demand.

The company destroyed the Juukan rockshelters in May this year. The chief executive officer of the group, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down from his role in response to this destruction, but will remain in his role until March 31, 2021, as SteelOrbis previously reported. It is expected that the company will announce its new chief executive soon.