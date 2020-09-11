Rio Tinto executives to resign after destruction of Aboriginal sites

Friday, 11 September 2020 11:37:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that by mutual agreement the chief executive officer of the group Jean-Sebastien Jacques will step down from his role as a response to the destruction of the Aboriginal sacred sites, the Juukan rockshelters, in May this year. He will remain in his role until the appointment of his successor or until March 31, 2021. The company stated that this will ensure business continuity to maintain the strong performance of the company’s global operations during the coronavirus.

Chris Salisbury, chief executive of the iron ore department, will resign and will leave Rio Tinto on December 31 this year. Ivan Vella, currently managing director for Rail, Port & Core Services within Rio Tinto Iron Ore, will replace him. Simone Niven, group executive of corporate relations, will step down and will leave the group on December 31 of the current year after completing an orderly transition of her responsibilities.

“What happened at Juukan was wrong and we are determined to ensure that the destruction of a heritage site of such exceptional archaeological and cultural significance never occurs again at a Rio Tinto operation. We are also determined to regain the trust of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and other Traditional Owners,” said Simon Thompson, Rio Tinto chairman.