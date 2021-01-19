Rio Tinto achieves strong iron ore performance in 2020

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:40:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, the world’s second biggest iron ore producer, has announced that in the fourth quarter last year iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by three percent year on year to 86 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 88.9 million mt, rising by two percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

In 2020, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations totaled 333.4 million mt, increasing by two percent, while its iron ore shipments totaled 330.6 million mt, up one percent, both compared to 2019.

According to Rio Tinto, the company achieved a strong performance across its network in 2020, despite impacts from Cyclone Damien in the first quarter and the coronavirus-related disruptions which also resulted in the deferral of maintenance to the second half.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2021 has increased slightly to 325-340 million mt, from the previous guidance of 324-334 million mt.

“We have delivered a strong safety and operational performance in the face of the significant global challenges of Covid-19. We are working to restore trust with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. Some important progress has been made as set out in the joint statement issued in December following a meeting between the PKKP and Rio Tinto boards. We are also developing additional measures to strengthen our partnerships with Traditional Owners, including a commitment to modernize and improve agreements, particularly in the Pilbara,” Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto chief executive, said.