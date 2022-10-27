﻿
Rete Ferroviaria Italiana inks supply contracts for over 200,000 mt of steel rails

Thursday, 27 October 2022 14:56:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based railway operator Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), a subsidiary of FS Italiane Group, has announced that it has signed contracts with five steelmakers for supplies of over 200,000 mt of steel rails worth a total of €1.1 billion.

The contracts are split into two batches and the first batch worth €946 million is split into five different lots from JSW Steel Italy Piombino (€236.7 million), ArcelorMittal Poland (€208.3 million), Voestalpine Rail Technology ($189.3 million), Saarstahl Rail (€170.4 million) and ArcelorMittal Espana (€142 million). The second batch will be supplied by JSW Steel Italy.    

RFI will use the rails for projects to be carried out as part of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan, as well as for maintenance activities. Within the scope of the plan, it is estimated that around 43,000 108-meter-long rails will be needed per year.


