The European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia (AMCLN) by Italian steelmaker Acciaieria Arvedi. The clearance, announced on Monday, November 16, was granted under the EU Merger Regulation.

The transaction primarily concerns the distribution of flat carbon steel products through steel service centers in Italy, as well as the production and supply of these products.

The approval covers the transfer of sole control of AMCLN to Arvedi, although the Commission's announcement does not disclose the acquisition's value or the expected closing date. Following its review, the Commission concluded that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the markets in which the two Italian companies operate.