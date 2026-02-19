Italy’s Padana Tubi & Profilati Acciaio inks strategic agreement with Attestor

According to a statement released to their partners on Friday, February 13, the Alfieri family, founders of the Italian welded steel tube specialist Padana Tubi & Profilati Acciaio, has signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in the company to investment firm Attestor. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the coming months subject to approval by the relevant authorities, marks the beginning of a new phase of growth for the company, which has already initiated a process of technological innovation and international expansion.

According to the statement, Attestor was selected because it is a partner that “truly recognizes what has been built over time, respects [our] entrepreneurial culture and way of working, and is committed to supporting the next phase of the company’s growth and development”.

The family will remain a significant shareholder and will maintain an active presence on the board of directors to ensure strategic direction, respect for corporate values, and consistency in the company’s approach to the market.