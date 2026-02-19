 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Padana Tubi & Profilati Acciaio inks strategic agreement with Attestor

Thursday, 19 February 2026 12:35:54 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

According to a statement released to their partners on Friday, February 13, the Alfieri family, founders of the Italian welded steel tube specialist Padana Tubi & Profilati Acciaio, has signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in the company to investment firm Attestor. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the coming months subject to approval by the relevant authorities, marks the beginning of a new phase of growth for the company, which has already initiated a process of technological innovation and international expansion.

According to the statement, Attestor was selected because it is a partner that “truly recognizes what has been built over time, respects [our] entrepreneurial culture and way of working, and is committed to supporting the next phase of the company’s growth and development”.

The family will remain a significant shareholder and will maintain an active presence on the board of directors to ensure strategic direction, respect for corporate values, and consistency in the company’s approach to the market.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Italy European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

CMC sells Croatian pipe mill to Italy’s Danieli Group

05 Jun | Steel News

Tubacex secures €26 million offshore umbilical tube contracts across global energy projects

17 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 13.3 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.5 percent in 2025

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s Rashmi Metaliks Limited secures regulatory approval for DI pipes from UK’s DWI

17 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 45.2 percent in November 2025 from October

16 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain stable ahead of holiday

12 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Vietnam targets 75-80 million mt output by 2050 under new national steel strategy

12 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe introduces OCTG tubing with PTFE sealing rings

12 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer