 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Acciaierie...

Acciaierie d’Italia to start preferential negotiations with Azerbaijani consortium on acquisition of former Ilva plants

Monday, 24 March 2025 15:27:06 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia and ILVA in extraordinary administration have requested authorization from the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to start preferential negotiations with an Azerbaijani consortium of Baku Steel Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC on the sale of the former Ilva plants, as reported in a press release published on March 20.

By the deadline for the submission of bids for the acquisition of the former Ilva plants on January 10, ten proposals had been received from different consortia of companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

This latest decision came after careful examination of all the offers received, according to criteria such as the “financial stability of the candidates, the industrial sustainability of the proposals and the benefits in terms of employment and for local communities”.


Tags: Italy European Union M&A 

Similar articles

Italy’s Acciaierie Venete to extend product portfolio with acquisition of Trafilerie San Paolo

11 Mar | Steel News

Italy’s ArcelorMittal CLN sells Osimo plant to CSI

11 Mar | Steel News

Several players compete to acquire Acciaierie d’Italia’s assets

29 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali increases capital to support acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

13 Sep | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia to restart fully by 2026, several firms show interest in acquisition

01 Aug | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali acquires 65 percent of Inox

06 May | Steel News

Ascometal decides not to sell French plants to Italy’s Acciaierie Venete

28 Mar | Steel News

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia seeks private investors to replace government after extraordinary administration

27 Feb | Steel News

Italian government places Acciaierie d’Italia into extraordinary administration

21 Feb | Steel News