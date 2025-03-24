Acciaierie d’Italia to start preferential negotiations with Azerbaijani consortium on acquisition of former Ilva plants

The extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia and ILVA in extraordinary administration have requested authorization from the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to start preferential negotiations with an Azerbaijani consortium of Baku Steel Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC on the sale of the former Ilva plants, as reported in a press release published on March 20.

By the deadline for the submission of bids for the acquisition of the former Ilva plants on January 10, ten proposals had been received from different consortia of companies , as SteelOrbis previously reported.

This latest decision came after careful examination of all the offers received, according to criteria such as the “financial stability of the candidates, the industrial sustainability of the proposals and the benefits in terms of employment and for local communities”.