Italy’s ArcelorMittal CLN sells Osimo plant to CSI

Italy-based distributor ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia (ArcelorMittal CLN), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal Distribution Solutions Italia (AMDSI) and Italy-based CLN Group, has announced that it will sell its AMCLN plant in Osimo, Italy, to Italian steelmaker Arvedi’s subsidiary Centro Siderurgico Industriale (CSI), specialized in the production and distribution of steel strips and sheets, pipes and profiles. The AMCLN plant will become part of CSI starting from April 1, 2025.

CSI has a total annual capacity of 500,000 mt at six production units all over Italy.