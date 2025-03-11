 |  Login 
Italy’s Acciaierie Venete to extend product portfolio with acquisition of Trafilerie San Paolo

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 16:07:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Italian steelmaker Acciaierie Venete has announced the acquisition of 100 percent of Trafilerie San Paolo S.r.l., an Italian producer specialized in drawn steel. The acquisition, which is currently awaiting approval from the antitrust authority, will strengthen Acciaierie Venete’s offer of high-quality drawn steel.

The Trafilerie San Paolo plant allows pickling and annealing processes, and it is also equipped with 12 lines for drawing, for diameters from 2 mm to 36 mm and from 7 mm to 42 mm respectively.

“This acquisition is consistent with the verticalization process that Acciaierie Venete has been carrying out for some time and is linked to the recent investment made at our Sarezzo plant by creating a new rolling mill that can produce the entire range of wire rod,” Alessandro Baranzato, president of Acciaierie Venete, said. Thanks to these new investments, Acciaierie Venete will be able to produce high quality wire rod starting from a diameter of 5.5 mm.

Acciaierie Venete has an annual production capacity of two million tons, and it serves strategic sectors such as automotive, mechanics, energy and construction.


