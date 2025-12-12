 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Two...

Two bids submitted for acquisition of former Ilva plants in Taranto

Friday, 12 December 2025 15:54:47 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Two bids have been submitted by the deadline set at midnight on December 11 for the acquisition of the business units of the former Ilva plants in Taranto in southern Italy, according to a statement released on December 12 by the extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia in Extraordinary Administration and Ilva in Extraordinary Administration, who specified that the offers were submitted by Bedrock Industries and Flacks Group.

Both bids concern the acquisition of the entire business perimeter and were duly filed in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the tender procedure. The extraordinary commissioners will now proceed with the examination of the proposals to assess their completeness and compliance with the requirements outlined in the tender.

The tender procedure remains open. As provided for in the call for bids, additional interested parties may still submit further offers, provided that these are improved proposals compared to those already received.

The submission of the two bids represents a significant step in the divestment process of the former Ilva assets, which continues to unfold within a complex industrial, financial and institutional framework.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the sale process is closely intertwined with ongoing discussions on the decarbonization plan for the Taranto steelmaking site, including talks on the future DRI hub, energy supply solutions and the financial resources required to ensure production continuity during the transition phase. At the same time, key issues remain open regarding the overall economic sustainability of the operation and the employment safeguards requested by trade unions.

The assessment of the bids submitted and the possible entry of additional bidders will therefore be crucial in determining the next steps of the procedure and the future industrial outlook for Italy’s largest steelmaking hub.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Metinvest and Danieli complete establishment of Metinvest Adria JV

22 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Acciaierie Venete to extend product portfolio with acquisition of Trafilerie San Paolo

11 Mar | Steel News

Several players compete to acquire Acciaierie d’Italia’s assets

29 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali increases capital to support acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

13 Sep | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia to restart fully by 2026, several firms show interest in acquisition

01 Aug | Steel News

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia seeks private investors to replace government after extraordinary administration

27 Feb | Steel News

Italian government places Acciaierie d’Italia into extraordinary administration

21 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia moves towards extraordinary administration

19 Feb | Steel News

Debates regarding extraordinary administration of Acciaierie d’Italia continue

16 Feb | Steel News