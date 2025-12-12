Two bids submitted for acquisition of former Ilva plants in Taranto

Two bids have been submitted by the deadline set at midnight on December 11 for the acquisition of the business units of the former Ilva plants in Taranto in southern Italy, according to a statement released on December 12 by the extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia in Extraordinary Administration and Ilva in Extraordinary Administration, who specified that the offers were submitted by Bedrock Industries and Flacks Group.

Both bids concern the acquisition of the entire business perimeter and were duly filed in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the tender procedure. The extraordinary commissioners will now proceed with the examination of the proposals to assess their completeness and compliance with the requirements outlined in the tender.

The tender procedure remains open. As provided for in the call for bids, additional interested parties may still submit further offers, provided that these are improved proposals compared to those already received.

The submission of the two bids represents a significant step in the divestment process of the former Ilva assets, which continues to unfold within a complex industrial, financial and institutional framework.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , the sale process is closely intertwined with ongoing discussions on the decarbonization plan for the Taranto steelmaking site, including talks on the future DRI hub, energy supply solutions and the financial resources required to ensure production continuity during the transition phase. At the same time, key issues remain open regarding the overall economic sustainability of the operation and the employment safeguards requested by trade unions.

The assessment of the bids submitted and the possible entry of additional bidders will therefore be crucial in determining the next steps of the procedure and the future industrial outlook for Italy’s largest steelmaking hub.