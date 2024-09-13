 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali increases capital to support acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

Friday, 13 September 2024 15:38:03 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian steelmaker Cogne Acciai Speciali has approved a capital increase of €45 million in order to strengthen its strategic position in the special steel sector, the company has announced in a press release. This capital increase is especially aimed to support the acquisition of the US-based tube producer Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, part of the German group Salzgitter AG.

“This operation (acquisition) is of great importance to strengthen our portfolio and our skills in the global market. We are confident that the acquisition can be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024”, the press release stated. According to Cogne Acciai Speciali, this investment will allow them to further meet demand in the aerospace, nuclear, medical and energy sectors.

Mannesmann Stainless Tubes’ products range from small diameter tubes (6 mm) to bigger diameter tubes (up to 280 mm), realized in stainless steel and nickel alloys. Its production centers are based in four countries: Germany, France, Italy and the US, and its global annual production in 2022 amounted to 280,000 mt.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Acciaierie d’Italia to restart fully by 2026, several firms show interest in acquisition

01 Aug | Steel News

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia seeks private investors to replace government after extraordinary administration

27 Feb | Steel News

Italian government places Acciaierie d’Italia into extraordinary administration

21 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia moves towards extraordinary administration

19 Feb | Steel News

Debates regarding extraordinary administration of Acciaierie d’Italia continue

16 Feb | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali to acquire majority stake in its scrap supplier

29 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reverses its decision on ownership of Acciaierie d’Italia

22 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal rejects Italian government’s takeover of Acciaierie d’Italia

11 Jan | Steel News

Italy’s Acciaierie Venete to acquire Ascometal’s three French plants

21 Dec | Steel News