Acciaierie d’Italia to restart fully by 2026, several firms show interest in acquisition

According to a notification of the national Italian labor union Fiom-Cgil, Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia’s Taranto plant can officially count on €620 million to implement their recovery plan. As anticipated, these funds are granted on the one hand by the Italian government and on the other by the European Union.

The plan includes the progressive restarting of Taranto’s inactive equipment. More specifically, between October and November 2024, blast furnace No. 1 will be restarted. Thanks to this action, the total production of Acciaierie d’Italia in 2024 will amount to 1.9-2.2 million mt. Between January and February 2025, blast furnace No. 2 will be restarted as well. The expected production for next year is 4.5-5 million mt. About a month after restarting, both BFs will be shut down again for maintenance work.

Finally, from the beginning of 2026 onwards, BFs Nos. 1 and 4 will be constantly active, and BF No. 2 will follow in April. Finally, starting from spring 2026, all blast furnaces at the Taranto plant will be working again.