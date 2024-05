Monday, 06 May 2024 14:28:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steelmaker Cogne Acciai Speciali, which specializes in the production of stainless long products and nickel alloys, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in Italian stainless steel and nickel alloy recycler Com.steel Inox S.p.A. (Inox).

The company has finalized the acquisition for a cash consideration of €24 million, stating that this upstream integration will enable it to fulfill its circularity commitments.