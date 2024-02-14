﻿
Italy’s Eusider acquires Profiltubi and OMV Ventura

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 15:41:43 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italy-based Eusider Group, led by the Anghileri family and already one of the most significant service centers in Italy, has strengthened its presence in the welded steel tube market with the acquisition of Profiltubi and OMV Ventura. These companies, with a consolidated turnover of €200 million, are now back under Italian ownership.

The acquisition of Profiltubi and OMV Ventura is seen as a strategic step to further expand the market power of Eusider Group. Eufrasio Anghileri, founder of Eusider, emphasized the importance of this move, stating that it allows the group to complete its range of offerings in the tube market.

The acquisition will not only consolidate the position of Eusider Group, but will also offer commercial synergies and increased production capacity, bringing the group’s turnover to an estimated volume of between €1.2 billion and €1.3 billion by 2024.

Giorgio Frigerio, head of Profiltubi Group, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, highlighting potential development in the welded tube sector. The acquisition was assisted by a team of financial and legal advisors, who contributed to making this strategic move possible.


Tags: Italy European Union M&A 

