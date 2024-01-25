﻿
Italy's AFV Beltrame Group makes proposal for acquisition of Sanac

Thursday, 25 January 2024 13:40:56 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

On January 24, one of the major Italian steelmakers, AFV Beltrame Group, proposed a non-binding offer for the purchase of Sanac, which has been under external administration for years, as reported by local Italian media. Sanac, a leader in the refractory sector in Italy, was for a long time under the control of the former Ilva, now Acciaierie d’Italia.

After several failed auctions for its acquisition, a suitable proposal finally arrived from AFV Beltrame, according to which it would take control of all four Sanac plants on Italian territory (Massa, Gattinara, Grogatsu and Vado Ligure).  

The company is now awaiting the final approval of its offer by the Italian government.


