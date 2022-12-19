﻿
Rebar production in Mexico rises 1.8 percent in October

Monday, 19 December 2022 23:38:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Rebar production in Mexico grew 1.8 percent in October, year-over-year, to 219,519 metric tons (mt). It was the third consecutive increase after also three declines, reveal Inegi data, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

October production was 15.6 percent below the record level registered last August with 260,188 mt.

In the first 10 months of the year, rebar production in Mexico totaled 2,363,835 mt, 8.3 percent more than the January-October 2021 period. The volume accumulated this year is a historical record.


