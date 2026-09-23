US rebar imports up 12.1 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 112,306 mt in July this year, up 12.1 percent from June and up 84.6 percent from July 2025. By value, rebar imports totaled $59.0 million in July 2026, compared to $51.1 million in the previous month and $33.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in July with 104,147 mt, compared to 95,054 mt in June and 5,071 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Thailand with 5,146 mt and Mexico with 1,289 mt.