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US rebar imports up 12.1 percent in July 2026 from June

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 20:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 112,306 mt in July this year, up 12.1 percent from June and up 84.6 percent from July 2025. By value, rebar imports totaled $59.0 million in July 2026, compared to $51.1 million in the previous month and $33.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in July with 104,147 mt, compared to 95,054 mt in June and 5,071 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in July include Thailand with 5,146 mt and Mexico with 1,289 mt.

Tags: Rebar Longs US Thailand Mexico Korea S. North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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