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US assigns final CVD orders on rebar imports from Vietnam and Egypt

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 17:48:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued countervailing duty (CVD) orders on steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Vietnam and Egypt, following the DOC's affirmative final determinations published on July 30, 2026 that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of subject merchandise, and the US International Trade Commission's (ITC) September 11, 2026 affirmative final determinations that a US industry is materially injured by reason of subsidized imports.

For Vietnam, the DOC determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 6.80 percent for Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company and 6.80 percent for all other Vietnamese exporters.

For Egypt, the DOC determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 23.27 percent for the Ezz Group, comprising Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Alexandria Company (SAE), Ezz Steel Company S.A.E., Ezz Rolling Mills Company (SAE), Al-Ezz Flat Steel Company (SAE), Contra Steel Co., and Al-Ezz Group Holding Company for Industry & Investment. The DOC also determined a rate of 23.27 percent for all other Egyptian exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The CVD orders are applicable as of September 18, 2026, the date of publication in the Federal Register.

Tags: Rebar Longs US Egypt Vietnam Mediterranean Far East East Asia and Pacific North America North Africa Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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