US rebar imports down 20.2 percent in June 2026 from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 100,216 mt in June this year, down 20.2 percent month on month and down 20.6 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $51.13 million in June this year, compared to $68.61 million in May and $67.20 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in June with 95,054 mt, compared to 79,038 mt in May and 141 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Mexico with 2,348 mt and the Dominican Republic with 1,429 mt.