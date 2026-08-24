US rebar exports up 19.7 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 6,299 mt in June this year, up 19.7 percent month on month and down 18.4 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $6.23 million in June, compared to $5.02 million in the previous month and $7.04 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 4,139 mt, compared to 3,314 mt in May and 6,007 mt in June 2025. Canada is followed by the Bahamas with 1,040 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.