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US rebar exports up 19.7 percent in June 2026 from May

Monday, 24 August 2026 19:28:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 6,299 mt in June this year, up 19.7 percent month on month and down 18.4 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $6.23 million in June, compared to $5.02 million in the previous month and $7.04 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 4,139 mt, compared to 3,314 mt in May and 6,007 mt in June 2025. Canada is followed by the Bahamas with 1,040 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.

Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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