Rebar production in Mexico falls 6.0 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:51:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Rebar production in Mexico registered a 6.0 percent reduction in December, year-over-year, totaling 208,910 metric tons (mt).

It is the first drop after four consecutive months of growth, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics agency Inegi. In August 2022, record high rebar production was reached with 260,188 mt, 24.6 percent more than the same month of the previous year.

Without considering the production of the months of February, August and September 2021, the production of December 2022 is the lowest since 2021.

According to Inegi data, in the full year of 2022, in the steel market in Mexico, rebar production totaled 2.80 million mt, 7.6 percent more than in 2021. This volume is a historical record, and it is also the fourth year that exceeds 2.0 million mt.