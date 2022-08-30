Punjab allots 115 acres to Tata Steel for proposed EAF based long steel mill

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:44:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of northern Indian state of Punjab has allotted 115 acres of land to Tata Steel for its proposed 750,000 mt per year capacity electric arc furnace (EAF) based longs mill, a government statement said on Tuesday, August 30.

The statement said that the maiden $325 million investment by Tata Steel in Punjab would be entirely scrap based and would be located in close proximity to scrap generating auto hub of the state.

“Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces their commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. We see a good potential of growth for steel making through the scrap route in India if effective and simplified scrap collection policies are made and implemented,” Tata Steel CEO, T V Narendaran said soon after receiving the land allotment document.