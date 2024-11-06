 |  Login 
Production of vehicles increases in Argentina

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 22:58:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentina produced 52,419 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in October, 5.7 percent more than in September, according to the sector association, ADEFA.

Exports increased by 12.7 percent to 35,965 units and domestic sales declined by 1.9 percent to 43,627 units.

On an annual basis, comparing October 2024 to October 2023, production increased by 0.9 percent, exports increased by 25.9 percent, and domestic sales increased by 7.0 percent.

When comparing the first ten months of 2024 and 2023, the production declined by 19.8 percent to 4.4,852 units, exports declined by 6.5 percent to 255,806 units, and domestic sales declined by 8.6 percent to 321,826 units.

ADEFA’s president, Martin Zuppi, mentioned that the improvements along 2024 point to the year’s results better than forecasted in the beginning of the year, while the higher participation of exports, in relation to the production, improves the sustainability of our business model historically focused on exports.


