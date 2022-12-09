Production of heavy trucks in Mexico grows 47 percent in November

Friday, 09 December 2022 21:18:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Heavy truck production in Mexico grew 47.3 percent in November, year-over-year, to 17,491 units. In the first 11 months, it totaled 181,525 trucks, 24.1 percent more than in the same period in 2021, according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Heavy truck exports totaled 14,235 units in November and 150,872 units in the 11-month period, 47.0 percent and 21.5 percent more, compared to the same periods in 2021.

The US acquired 94.4 percent of exports and Canada 2.4 percent, said Inegi, according to data from the nine companies affiliated with the National Association of Producers of Buses, Trucks, and Tractors (ANPACT) and the Chinese company Foton Motor.

In Mexico, local sales totaled 3,517 heavy trucks in November. Accumulated sales totaled 35,376 units, figures that presented annual variations of 30.6 and 23.2 percent more, respectively.