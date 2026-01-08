AHMSA trustee seeks 30-day extension for auction timeline

According to local media reports, Víctor Manuel Aguilera Gómez, the trustee in charge of the bankruptcy process of Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), has formally requested an extension of up to 30 days for the publication of the call for bids related to the company’s asset auction process.

Extension request and judicial context

According to the bankruptcy trustee’s request, the extension would apply to the publication of the call for bids, originally scheduled for January this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis , as well as to the subsequent deadlines of the auction process. Gómez stressed that this adjustment would not imply the suspension or cancellation of the procedure previously authorized by the Federal Judiciary, but only a limited revision of the established timetable.

According to Aguilera Gómez’ statement, the requested extension is intended to ensure an orderly and transparent execution of the process, taking into account its complexity and the need to provide legal certainty and equal conditions for all potential investors. The bankruptcy trustee reiterated that the auction framework already approved by the court remains fully in force.

Worker reaction to the postponement

Local media reported that the latest adjustment has sparked dissatisfaction among a group of workers who have been protesting for weeks at the AHMSA steel plant. Former employees of AHMSA gathered in Zaragoza, in front of the Public Security Directorate, to voice their opposition to the postponement of the auction.