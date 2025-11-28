 |  Login 
AHMSA asset sale could begin as early as January 2026

Friday, 28 November 2025 11:56:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The long-running crisis surrounding Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), one of Mexico’s historically important steelmakers, has entered a decisive stage. After more than three years of halted activity and a national loss of 4 million metric tons of steel production annually, at least eight companies have formally expressed interest in acquiring AHMSA and its mining unit MINOSA.

During a meeting of the special commission to review and monitor the bankruptcy process of AHMSA, Víctor Manuel Aguilera Gómez, the trustee overseeing AHMSA’s bankruptcy proceedings, stated that the companies involved reflect both domestic and international interest. “Currently, eight different interested parties, both national and foreign, have approached us… What we seek to negotiate with those who have already shown interest is that the company be sold at a reasonable price,” he stated, without disclosing specific names during the legislative session.

Several potential buyers have emerged in recent months, including Villacero (Monterrey), Cargill Financial Services International (a subsidiary of U.S.-based Cargill), ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

Aguilera Gómez emphasized that the sale of the assets located in Coahuila would allow creditors to be compensated and help restore the regional steel value chain that once depended heavily on AHMSA’s operations.

“The terms for the auction have already been drawn up and submitted to the bankruptcy judge, and we are awaiting her approval. I expect that the auction will likely be authorized this week or next,” Aguilera Gómez told legislators, adding that the formal auction could begin as early as January 2026.


