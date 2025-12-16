Mexican steelmakers welcome tariff reform on steel imports from non-FTA countries

The National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry of Mexico (CANACERO) has welcomed the approval by the Mexican Congress of a reform to the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (LIGIE), proposed by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The reform introduces higher import tariffs on a range of products, including steel, originating from countries with which Mexico does not maintain a free trade agreement.

According to CANACERO, the tariff reform has been adopted at a particularly critical moment for the Mexican steel industry. Since the introduction of the United States’ Section 232 tariffs, Mexico’s steel exports to the US have declined by approximately 50 percent.

At the same time, domestic steel production and consumption have weakened significantly. During the January-October 2025 period, both indicators fell to historically low levels compared with the same period in 2024. CANACERO also highlighted the persistent impact of unfair trade practices, particularly from Asian countries, as a key factor undermining market conditions.

Tariff reform seen as key step to stabilize the sector

In this context, CANACERO described the new tariffs as a fundamental step toward addressing the current crisis facing the steel sector. The chamber expects the reform to support domestic steel production, encourage import substitution, and promote higher national content in steel-consuming industries.

These objectives are closely aligned with the priorities of “Plan México,” the government’s industrial strategy aimed at reinforcing national manufacturing capacity, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing economic resilience.

Alignment with trade partners and regionalization goals

CANACERO expressed its recognition of the Mexican government’s action, noting that the reform proposed by the ministry of economy brings Mexico’s trade defense framework closer to those applied by its main trading partners.

The chamber emphasized that the measure represents meaningful progress toward deeper regionalization within North America, with the long-term objective of establishing a tariff-free regional market once competitive conditions are restored.

Finally, CANACERO reiterated its full willingness to cooperate with the Mexican government in supporting the implementation of the reform. The organization stated that it remains ready to work jointly on additional measures, should they be required, to ensure the effectiveness of the new trade policy and the long-term stability of Mexico’s steel industry.