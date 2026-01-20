 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Mexico restarts blast furnace at Lázaro Cárdenas plant

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 13:34:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mexican steelmaker ArcelorMittal Mexico has begun the process of reactivation of the blast furnace at its Lázaro Cárdenas steel plant, marking the start of its long products production route after the unit had been out of operation since July last year.

ArcelorMittal Mexico stated that the reactivation process started after the completion of a technical and operational preparation phase. According to the company, this phase involved both in-house steelworkers and contracting companies, with all activities carried out under established industrial safety protocols.

The company indicated that the restart of the blast furnace forms part of its broader strategy to normalize operations across the Lázaro Cárdenas steel complex. ArcelorMittal Mexico reiterated its confidence in the continuity of its investments in the state of Michoacán, underlining the strategic importance of the site within its Mexican operations.

For the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, the resumption of blast furnace operations is expected to support industrial activity and employment linked to the steel sector, according to local assessments referenced by the company.


