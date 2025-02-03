 |  Login 
Production at Turkey’s Hasçelik melt shop to begin in April

Monday, 03 February 2025 14:42:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based specialized steel producer Hasçelik has announced that it has reached the final stage of its €150 million melt shop investment. The melt shop to be built in Bilecik will start production in April this year.

Noting that the given investment will increase the competitiveness of both the company and Turkey, Adnan Naci Faydasıçok, chairman of Hasçelik, stated that its carbon emissions will decrease by up to five times with the new production technology. Thanks to this investment, the company has the potential to increase its sales price per ton by up to 15 percent.

Hasçelik will gain its independence in production by producing its own billets, which it had previously purchased from outside the company. The melt shop, which will operate integrated with the company’s existing hot rolling mill in Kocaeli, will provide cost advantages. Mr. Faydasıçok noted that, with the melt shop investment, they will produce in accordance with the highest standards in the completion lines and meet the needs of the automotive, machinery manufacturing, energy and engineering industries.


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

