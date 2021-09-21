Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik to build new steel service center

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 12:38:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Yükselen Çelik has announced that it will invest in a new steel service center in one of the organized industrial zones in Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey.

According to the company’s statement, the investment is scheduled to be put into operation in the next three years, providing an additional capacity increase of approximately 100 percent.

Yükselen Çelik stated that the maximum investment budget of TRY 60 million will be financed by loans to be obtained from the company’s resources or financial institutions.

The company currently has an annual processing capacity of 100,000 mt of steel, including carbon steel and alloy steel such as flat bars, plates, billets, hexagons.