Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik builds new steel service center

Monday, 31 January 2022 17:02:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Yükselen Çelik has announced that it has signed a prime contractor agreement for the rough construction works for its new steel service center to be built in the organized industrial zones in Dilovası, Kocaeli.

The rough construction works for the steel service center, which is planned to provide an approximate 100 percent additional capacity increase, are planned to be completed by October 30 this year at the latest.

Dilovası Steel Service Center, which has a maximum investment budget of TRY 60 million and will be established on an area of 5,000 m², is expected to become operational in the first half of 2023.

The company currently has an annual processing capacity of 100,000 mt of steel, including carbon steel and alloy steel such as flat bars, plates, billets and hexagons.


