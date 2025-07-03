China extends AD duties on stainless steel for another five years

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that, following an expiry review initiated in July 2024, it has decided to extend the antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel billets and hot rolled stainless steel plates from the EU, the UK, South Korea and Indonesia for another five years starting July 1. The review covered the period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

The ministry found that the termination of antidumping measures on the imports from the given regions and countries will result in the continuation of dumped imports and injury to the domestic industry.

The antidumping duties on the given products will continue to be at 43.0 percent for the EU and the UK, 23.1 percent for South Korean producer POSCO, 103.1 percent for other South Korean companies, and at 20.2 percent for all Indonesian companies.

The products currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 72189100, 72189900, 72191100, 72191210, 72191290, 72191312, 72191319, 72191322, 72191329, 72191412, 72191419, 72191422, 72191429, 72192100, 72192200, 72192300, 72192410, 72192420, 72192430, 72201100, and 72201200.

Stainless steel billets and hot rolled stainless steel plates are widely used in industries such as ships, containers, railways, electric power, petroleum and petrochemicals.