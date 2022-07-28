﻿
Producer prices in French industry up 1.4 percent in June from May

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:22:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 1.4 percent month on month and by 25.0 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 1.8 percent in June compared to May and by 20.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were up by 0.8 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June prices of exported manufactured products rose by 15.5 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 5.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in June advanced by one percent compared to May and by 16.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: France European Union Production 

