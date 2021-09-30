﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.9 percent in August from July

Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:50:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 0.9 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.4 percent in August compared to July and were up 7.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In August, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.6 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products rose by 6.6 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August increased by 0.4 percent compared to July and rose by 8.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


Tags: France  production  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Sep

ArcelorMittal inaugurates second galvanizing line in Florange plant
15 Sep

Euro area industrial output up 1.5 percent in July from June
10 Sep

Liberty Steel to invest in state-of-art pipe coating line in Romania
09 Sep

Saarstahl renames French units acquired from Liberty Steel
08 Sep

France’s steel product export value up 45.7 percent in January-July