Producer prices in French industry stable in October from September

Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:58:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, producer prices in French industry were stable month on month and down by 1.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France moved down 0.9 percent in October compared to September and decreased by 1.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.2 and prices of exported transport equipment grew by 0.8 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products decreased by 0.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.5 percent increase.  

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October fell by 0.1 percent month on month and declined 2.7 percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Manufacturing 

