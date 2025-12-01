 |  Login 
Producer prices in French industry stable in October 2025 from September

Monday, 01 December 2025 15:40:45 (GMT+3)

In October this year, producer prices in French industry remained stable month on month and were down by 0.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France fell by 0.1 percent in October compared to September and were up by 0.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.1 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment remained stable.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October increased by 0.1 percent month on month and were down by 0.8 percent year on year.


