Celsa France boosts wire rod output with upgraded finishing block

Celsa France, the French unit of Spanish long steel producer Celsa Group, has successfully completed a major modernization at its Bayonne wire rod mill following an upgrade project executed by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies. The improvement focuses on the finishing section of the mill, resolving chronic downtime issues and significantly increasing both speed and production efficiency.

The modernization project included installation of a new 10-stand no-twist mill, featuring a speed increaser gearbox, along with a replacement of the 1,200 mm reform tub.

This system ensures high-speed rolling - up to 105 meters per second - across low-, medium- and high-carbon steel grades, providing greater operational stability and reliability. As a result, mill productivity has improved while maintenance costs and roll change times have decreased.