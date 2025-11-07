 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Celsa...

Celsa France boosts wire rod output with upgraded finishing block

Friday, 07 November 2025 14:20:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Celsa France, the French unit of Spanish long steel producer Celsa Group, has successfully completed a major modernization at its Bayonne wire rod mill following an upgrade project executed by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies. The improvement focuses on the finishing section of the mill, resolving chronic downtime issues and significantly increasing both speed and production efficiency.

The modernization project included installation of a new 10-stand no-twist mill, featuring a speed increaser gearbox, along with a replacement of the 1,200 mm reform tub.

This system ensures high-speed rolling - up to 105 meters per second - across low-, medium- and high-carbon steel grades, providing greater operational stability and reliability. As a result, mill productivity has improved while maintenance costs and roll change times have decreased.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs France European Union Steelmaking Celsa 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 45, 2025

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

UAE’s Emsteel reveals November wire rod prices amid strong market competition

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Reduced supply in European longs market triggers price rises

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

US import long steel stable as limited supply is balanced by slow domestic demand

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing stays flat as November scrap begins sideways trade

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

High local rebar prices in Egypt may favor billet imports despite safeguard

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices stable, limited import trade due to high EU prices

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices move down, lower non-VAT offers persist

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills continue to raise both local and export longs prices

05 Nov | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 16 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer