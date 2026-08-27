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Port Hedland unions submit wage counterproposal to BHP ahead of September talks

Thursday, 27 August 2026 10:48:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Combined BHP Ports Unions has submitted a counterproposal to Australian miner BHP regarding a new wage agreement for workers at the company's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia, ahead of the parties' next meeting scheduled for September 8, according to a report by Reuters.

The counterproposal follows workers' rejection of BHP's latest proposal, which the unions said would have maintained significant inequalities between workers.

BHP says progress is being made

BHP said negotiations continue to move forward, with a company spokesperson stating that the parties are making progress toward an agreement addressing key issues raised by the workforce. Meanwhile, the unions said workers are seeking enforceable protections covering wages and working conditions.

According to the unions, employees working in extreme heat, completing long hours and spending extended periods away from their families should not receive lower pay rates than workers based in cities.

A meeting involving the parties and Australia's Fair Work Commission is also scheduled for September 15.

Negotiations cover around 450 workers

BHP has been negotiating with the unions for several months over a new wage agreement covering approximately 450 operators and maintenance workers at Port Hedland. Overall, BHP employs more than 800 people at the port.

The latest development follows previous rounds of negotiations between BHP and the unions that failed to produce an agreement, prolonging the wage dispute at the company's key Western Australian iron ore export operations.

Tags: Australia Oceania BHP 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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