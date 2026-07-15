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BHP Port Hedland workers to proceed with strike after labor talks fail

Wednesday, 15 July 2026 12:03:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Workers at Australian miner BHP's Port Hedland iron ore operations will proceed with a planned strike after the latest round of negotiations between the company and unions failed to produce an agreement, according to a report by Reuters. According to the Combined BHP Ports Union, workers and their representatives were unable to reach a settlement during a five-hour bargaining session held on July 14 and intend to move ahead with protected industrial action on Thursday, July 16.

The industrial action will consist of an eight-hour work stoppage from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time on July 16, following approximately six months of negotiations over a new four-year labor agreement.

Talks to resume next week

The union said a further bargaining session, with the participation of Australia's Fair Work Commission, has been scheduled for July 21.

BHP said it was disappointed that the unions had decided to proceed with the industrial action despite what it described as positive progress during the latest negotiations. The company added that it remains committed to bargaining in good faith and has contingency plans in place to ensure operations can continue safely in the event of disruptions.

The outcome of the July 21 negotiations will determine whether further industrial action follows the planned July 16 strike.


Tags: Australia Oceania BHP 

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