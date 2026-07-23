BHP resumes talks with Port Hedland unions after strike

Australian miner BHP has resumed negotiations with unions representing workers at its Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia as both sides seek to reach a new labor agreement following recent industrial action, according to a report by Reuters.

The discussions involve the Combined Ports Unions, which represent approximately 450 operators and maintenance workers at Port Hedland. Negotiations over a new four-year enterprise agreement have been ongoing for more than seven months.

Workers stroke in July 16 following the latest round of negotiations between the company and unions failed to produce an agreement, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Negotiations resumed on Tuesday after workers staged an eight-hour strike last week.

Some progress reported, but no agreement reached

Following the latest bargaining session, the Combined Ports Unions said some progress had been made, although the parties failed to reach a final agreement.

The unions said negotiations will resume on July 28, adding that they remain committed to securing what they described as a safe, fair and productive iron ore industry. The continuation of talks has reduced the likelihood of further industrial action before the next scheduled meeting.